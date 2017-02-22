Surry plant move possible

Meanwhile, another fire destroys more hams
By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
SURRY — While waiting on a decision by the town of Surry on whether it will go with the Hampton Roads Sanitation District, ham maker Sam Edwards feels dogged by a “hex” as events continue to unfold after his facilities burned down last year.
He is also weighing offers from neighboring localities to rebuild there, given that his business, Edwards Virginia Smokehouse, needs the town of Surry to sign on with HRSD, which the town has thus far declined to do.
Isle of Wight County is one of the localities where officials have indicated that if Surry doesn’t want the family-owned business, they do, Edwards said.