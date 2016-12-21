Six charges against Morris dismissed

One felony child abuse count sent to grand jury
By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
SUFFOLK — Six of the seven felony child abuse charges filed against Del. Rick Morris in September were dismissed in a preliminary hearing Thursday by Judge Robert S. Brewbaker Jr.
Brewbaker banned reporters from attending the hearing but, in what appeared to be a unique ruling, allowed a member of the general public to remain in the courtroom.
The only information concerning what transpired during the seven-hour closed hearing came from Morris’ defense attorney, Nicole Belote, who spoke with reporters outside the courtroom following the hearing.