The Smithfield Times

Six charges against Morris dismissed

One felony child abuse count sent to grand jury

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

SUFFOLK — Six of the seven felony child abuse charges filed against Del. Rick Morris in September were dismissed in a preliminary hearing Thursday by Judge Robert S. Brewbaker Jr.

Brewbaker banned reporters from attending the hearing but, in what appeared to be a unique ruling, allowed a member of the general public to remain in the courtroom.

The only information concerning what transpired during the seven-hour closed hearing came from Morris’ defense attorney, Nicole Belote, who spoke with reporters outside the courtroom following the hearing. 

This section of the article is only available for our subscribers. Please log in or subscribe In order to view this part of the article.

 

 

 

