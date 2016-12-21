Six charges against Morris dismissed

One felony child abuse count sent to grand jury

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

SUFFOLK — Six of the seven felony child abuse charges filed against Del. Rick Morris in September were dismissed in a preliminary hearing Thursday by Judge Robert S. Brewbaker Jr.

Brewbaker banned reporters from attending the hearing but, in what appeared to be a unique ruling, allowed a member of the general public to remain in the courtroom.