Main Street work is beginning in January

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Motorists traveling along Main Street in downtown Smithfield will begin to see some activity this week related to replacing the century-old water line.

Miss Utility is out this week marking the pavement to indicate the location of underground utilities.

Excavations beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3 in the 100 and 200 blocks will further confirm the location of utilities. The excavations will not require a street closure, but will employ small work zones. The project includes inspecting the lateral lines in those two blocks as well as inspecting the sewer lines.

Business owners in the 100 and 200 block of Main Street are asked to attend a briefing on the project from town staff and the contractor on Wednesday, Jan. 18 9-10 a.m. at The Smithfield Center.

Actual excavation will likely begin Thursday, Jan. 19, weather permitting, along with limited through traffic on Main Street. The work, which will take place at night, is expected to last about 60 days. Once completed, the street will be repaved, but with what sort of surface is still to be decided.

The January timeframe was selected to be the least disruptive time of year, according to Smithfield Town Manager Peter Stephenson.