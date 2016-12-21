Windsor projects to be costly

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

WINDSOR — The Windsor Town Council is on the precipice of several sizeable town projects, some of which have been collecting dust on the small municipality’s plate for years.

But despite the town’s growing needs, the council remains hesitant to spend the funds necessary to see the projects to completion.

The major projects the town is currently eyeing for the upcoming new year include new sidewalks, a maintenance building, the renovation of the former Windsor Middle School gym into a town center, and eventually an entirely new municipal building as well.

The council’s ongoing dilemma regarding what the municipality needs versus the likely monetary costs was highlighted at last week’s Town Council meeting as the council was briefed on the status of a new public works building for the town’s maintenance crew.