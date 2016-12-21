Aberdeen events center denied by Board of Supervisors

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Former Smithfield Foods executive Joseph W. Luter IV’s plans for an event center at Aberdeen Farm were denied Thursday with a 3-2 vote by the Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors.

Smithfield District Supervisor Dick Grice and Newport District Supervisor William McCarty voted in favor of the special use permit.

Carrsville Supervisor Rex Alphin and Windsor Supervisor Joel Acree were swayed by the number of people, both at the meeting and who had signed a petition, against the application that would have allowed up to 30 events a year, with varying amounts of guests, on the property located in the Days Point area outside of Smithfield.