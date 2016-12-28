Stray bullet is a near miss

Shot passes through kids' bedroom on Christmas Eve
By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
Adam and Angie Holland’s two small children were snug in their beds waiting on Santa Claus on Christmas Eve when a bullet flew through their bedroom.
The couple, who live at 113 Cary Street, were alerted to the gunshot when they heard glass break upstairs.
The bullet flew about four feet above the head of the Holland’s four-year-old son, Adam said.
“They were waiting on Santa and had a room full of police,” said Adam of his children, age four and one, who fortunately never woke up, not even when the police came to investigate in the shared bedroom.