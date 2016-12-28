Stray bullet is a near miss

Shot passes through kids' bedroom on Christmas Eve

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Adam and Angie Holland’s two small children were snug in their beds waiting on Santa Claus on Christmas Eve when a bullet flew through their bedroom.

The couple, who live at 113 Cary Street, were alerted to the gunshot when they heard glass break upstairs.

The bullet flew about four feet above the head of the Holland’s four-year-old son, Adam said.