Events group given use of Windsor Castle facilities

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Plans for the renovation and alteration of the Windsor Castle manor house and grounds are beginning to publicly emerge — and include the construction of new storage buildings by Smithfield VA Events, a local private corporation run by town and county officials, elected or appointed.

Smithfield VA Events, the largest single user of Windsor Castle Park, also plans to renovate the interior of the caretaker house, while the exterior of the building will be renovated by the town of Smithfield, according to Mayor Carter Williams.