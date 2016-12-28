Events group given use of Windsor Castle facilities

By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
Plans for the renovation and alteration of the Windsor Castle manor house and grounds are beginning to publicly emerge — and include the construction of new storage buildings by Smithfield VA Events, a local private corporation run by town and county officials, elected or appointed.
Smithfield VA Events, the largest single user of Windsor Castle Park, also plans to renovate the interior of the caretaker house, while the exterior of the building will be renovated by the town of Smithfield, according to Mayor Carter Williams.
In exchange, Smithfield VA Events will use the caretaker house, across the road from the manor house, as an office, and the newly constructed buildings, which are said to replicate two barns that once stood on the property, will be used for storage by the corporation. The barns are to be located near the existing barns, and those plans have already been approved by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, which holds an historic easement on the property, according to Smithfield Town Council member Randy Pack, who is also president of Smithfield VA Events.