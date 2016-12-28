Fair for the goose?

McCarty says county not following its own rules

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Newport District Supervisor William McCarty wants the Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors to look at the county’s ordinances — particularly those governing signs and noise — because they seemingly don’t apply to county activities.

McCarty, who raised the issue at the Dec. 15 meeting, said the county puts up banners and signs all the time advertising the fair and other activities, but businesses have complained about the difficulties they have doing the same thing.