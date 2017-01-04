A 'castle' for weddings

Plans call for future event facility
By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
Plans for the Windsor Castle manor house and grounds were released by the Historic Windsor Castle Restoration, LLC on Dec. 28, along with an application to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources for historic tax credits.
The plans show a vision for an event center and bed-and-breakfast venue at the historic property, which was once owned by Smithfield founder Arthur Smith IV.
The documents, which the newspaper had been told for over a year were unavailable by Smithfield Foods executives and town representatives, were paid for by Smithfield Foods. Early plan drafts were prepared by architect firm Frazier Associates as early as 2014.