A 'castle' for weddings

Plans call for future event facility

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Plans for the Windsor Castle manor house and grounds were released by the Historic Windsor Castle Restoration, LLC on Dec. 28, along with an application to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources for historic tax credits.

The plans show a vision for an event center and bed-and-breakfast venue at the historic property, which was once owned by Smithfield founder Arthur Smith IV.