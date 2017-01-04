The Smithfield Times

Town evaluating historic homes

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The Smithfield Board of Historic and Architectural Review is in the midst of reviewing a classification inventory of houses and other building that form the town’s historic district. 

It is an update of the 1990 inventory the town completed for a spot on the National Register of Historic Places for its historic district.

Part of the process includes classifying a house or building as “non-contributing,” “contributing” or “landmark” structure, said BHAR member Trey Gwaltney. 

