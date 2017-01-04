IW finds it's hard to keep enough substitute bus drivers

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

For Isle of Wight County Schools Transportation Director Lee Livingston, keeping a consistent staff of substitute school bus drivers can be a bumpy ride.

“It seems that when one gap gets filled, another one opens up,” said Livingston of his substitute roster at a School Board Meeting this month.

Livingston said that ideally, though he does have four or five go-to drivers available intermittently, he would like to have seven or eight full-time substitutes to fill in if one of the division’s 80 regular school bus drivers calls off, which will occur roughly seven or eight times a day.