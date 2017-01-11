IW tax hike for next year?

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Smithfield Supervisor Dick Grice last week proposed a 5-6 cent real estate tax increase to cover Isle of Wight’s looming debt payments and other costs.

Under Grice’s proposal, a resident with a house valued at $250,000 could see his or her real estate tax bill go up about $125 to $150 a year.

Grice qualified his proposal based on a looming debt service wave of about $11 million in 2019, plus the cost of the new radio system.