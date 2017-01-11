Smithfield OKs 30-year lease of Windsor Castle Park

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Smithfield Town Council voted unanimously last week to enter into a commercial lease agreement with Historic Windsor Castle Restoration, a limited liability company formed by Windsor Castle Park Foundation and Smithfield Foods to oversee the rehabilitation of Windsor Castle Farm and be eligible for historic tax credits from the state.

The lease is for 30 years, and the LLC will pay a rent of $100 annually to the town. The agreement will not be for the entire park, but for the 46.18 acres including the manor house and outbuildings, which had once been owned by Smithfield founder Arthur Smith IV as early as 1750, and are slated for restoration.