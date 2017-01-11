Supervisors abandon chairman rotation

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors abandoned tradition Thursday and did not elect Hardy District Supervisor Rudolph Jefferson as chairman.

Jefferson, who served as vice chairman last year, would have moved up to chairman had the Board followed the traditional rotation schedule.

Instead, the Board voted 5-0 to keep Carrsville Supervisor Rex Alphin as chairman for the third year in a row. Jefferson was denied the vice chairmanship as well. That went to Newport District Supervisor William McCarty, who was elected as vice chairman with a 5-0 vote.