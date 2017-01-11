Assault charges dismissed against DeGroft, Holloman

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Assault charges resulting after a scuffle between former Isle of Wight County School Board member Herbert DeGroft and Smithfield resident Howard Holloman at the Pons polling precinct Nov. 8 were dismissed in Isle of Wight General District Court Thursday.

DeGroft and Holloman both filed charges against one another after a physical alteration ensued when Holloman attempted to take down a homemade anti-Hillary Clinton sign erected by DeGroft on a tree outside of Mount Tabor Church of God on election day. DeGroft’s sign referred to the presidential candidate as a “liar” and a “traitor.”