Assault charges dismissed against DeGroft, Holloman

By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
Assault charges resulting after a scuffle between former Isle of Wight County School Board member Herbert DeGroft and Smithfield resident Howard Holloman at the Pons polling precinct Nov. 8 were dismissed in Isle of Wight General District Court Thursday.
DeGroft and Holloman both filed charges against one another after a physical alteration ensued when Holloman attempted to take down a homemade anti-Hillary Clinton sign erected by DeGroft on a tree outside of Mount Tabor Church of God on election day. DeGroft’s sign referred to the presidential candidate as a “liar” and a “traitor.”
DeGroft, represented by attorney William Nexsen in court, testified that he had been touched twice by Holloman during the ordeal, once when Holloman jerked back his elbow at him as he tried to take his sign off the tree, and again when DeGroft tried to take it back and Holloman grabbed him by the shoulders.