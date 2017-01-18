Housing sales heat up

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

While sales of new houses are generally outpacing existing homes in Isle of Wight County, many millennials are going for older, smaller homes, according to local real estate and loan professionals.

“Their goal is not to start off in a house that their parents are in now,” said Gwyneth Beaton, a loan officer with Towne Mortgage of younger homebuyers seeking their first purchase.