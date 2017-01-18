Snow days may be made up with adding minutes

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

The Isle of Wight County school administration is looking to start elementary school classes a little bit earlier in an effort to make up for lost days.

Currently, classes at the division’s four elementary schools begin at 9:05 a.m. The division could bump that start time up to 8:50 a.m. in order to bank more seat time for its elementary students, who, after this month’s snow days, are on track to record 176 days of school this year, according to Assistant Superintendent Heather Tuck.

Tuck briefed the School Board Thursday about the adjustment as she presented working calendars for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.