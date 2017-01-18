Windsor Castle LLC amends lease to five year term

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Historic Windsor Castle Restoration, LLC announced at its Jan. 11 committee meeting that its 30-year lease of 46 acres of Windsor Castle Park, approved by Smithfield Town Council two weeks ago, would be reduced to five years, following “unwarranted concern” expressed regarding the original length of the lease, according to attorney for the town and LLC, Bill Riddick.

The LLC, formed by Smithfield Foods and Windsor Castle Park Foundation, entered into the lease agreement with the town in order to manage the rehabilitation of the Windsor Castle manor house and outbuildings and be eligible to receive historic tax credits from the state when the renovations are completed. The lease agreement, proposed at a Nov. 1 public hearing, was signed by LLC managing member Sue Ivy and subsequently approved by Town Council on Tuesday, Jan. 3.