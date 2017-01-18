New Windsor councilman expands chicken discussion

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

WINDSOR—Walter Bernacki is the man who helped launch poultry into a countywide debate.

Bernacki is long-time owner of hens, and an ordinance prohibiting chickens in R-1 residential districts in the town of Windsor became one of his dominant issues as he campaigned for a seat on the Town Council this year, arguing that the restrictive zoning should be amended, since townspeople, he found, were majorly in favor of owning chickens throughout the largely rural municipality.

Though he ended up losing the chickens he kept on his own property due to the zoning, Bernacki won the election.