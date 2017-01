DEQ again eyes Surry plant

Latest in a long line of wastewater issues for town of Surry

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

SURRY — The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality continues to investigate potential illegal discharges from the town of Surry’s wastewater system.

While the town did address a violation concerning illegal discharges issued last fall, DEQ is looking into other concerns, said DEQ spokesman William Hayden.