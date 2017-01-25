Grand jury indicts Del. Rick Morris

By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
SUFFOLK — Del. Rick Morris was indicted Monday by a Suffolk grand jury on four charges — two felonies and two misdemeanors — for child cruelty and domestic abuse.
The grand jury added three additional charges to the one charge of child cruelty that was lodged against Morris following a preliminary hearing in December.
Morris had initially faced seven felony and seven misdemeanor child and domestic abuse charges, and all but one of those were dismissed by Judge Robert S. Brewbaker Jr. at the Dec. 15 preliminary hearing. Prior to the hearing, Morris accused his wife, Kathryn Morris, of abuse, but those charges were not prosecuted.