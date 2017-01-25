Park event center will require public hearing

By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
If and when the bed and breakfast and events center come to fruition at Windsor Castle, the town, as the property owner, will have to apply for a special use permit to operate them, according to town staff.
A special use permit requires a public hearing.
However, the main thrust of the project is to restore the existing structures, and plans for the bed and breakfast, as well as the event center are in a state of flux and far down the road, said Smithfield Planning and Zoning Administrator William Saunders.