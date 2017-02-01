Broadband controversy

Counties watching legislative proposal
By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
Surry and Isle of Wight county officials are closely watching House Bill 2108, which could affect a locality’s ability to provide broadband services.
Anything that adds restrictions to a locality’s ability to bring something of great importance is a concern, said Surry County Administrator Tyrone Franklin.
Surry is in the midst of negotiations with SCS Broadband to rent space on a tower constructed by Surry County. If negotiations are successful, most areas in the rural county will have access to high speed internet.