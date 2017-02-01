Claremont FOIA case was costly

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

CLAREMONT — A civil case fought over ten dollars and some change has cost a tiny town more than $46,000.

The Virginia Supreme Court denied an appeal by former Claremont Town Council member Donna Skinner over money she wanted returned concerning a series of Freedom of Information Act requests. Skinner also wanted the town to overturn a town resolution that dealt with charges for copies of documents.

The case, which was initially heard last year in Surry County Circuit Court, and was found in favor of the town, has ultimately resulted in the town spending $46,444 in legal fees, said Town Council member Brigid Jones.