Registrars: No voter fraud here

By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
As President Donald Trump moves to investigate alleged voter fraud, the Isle of Wight County registrar said Virginia has a good system for updating its books.
Trump is upset because Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton earned nearly three million more popular votes than he did. Trump became president by winning the most votes in the Electoral College.
The new president has alleged that more than 3 million persons illegally voted and that, had they not done so, he would have won the popular vote. He said last week he would launch a nationwide investigation into voter fraud.