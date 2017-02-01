Deer in your headlights? You may be a lawbreaker

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

A deer in the headlights has real meaning during hunting season.

In Isle of Wight County District Court recently, two hunters were found guilty of “spotlighting,” while another Carrollton resident was found not guilty.

Based on the testimony in that case, Judge Parker Councill said there may be many people moving into the county who are unaware of the hunting laws, which include one against “spotlighting.”