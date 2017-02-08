HRSD going to Surry

County will deed plants to regional agency

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

SURRY — After nearly a year of negotiating, researching and planning, the Surry County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to deed the county’s wastewater treatment systems to the Hampton Roads Sanitation District, which will now oversee the service for the county.

“This is by far the biggest opportunity that we will ever see come into our community,” said Surry County Administrator Tyrone Franklin before the vote at the Feb. 2 meeting.

“This is it.”