Waterline work underway on Main Street

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Heavy machinery is rumbling in the Smithfield Historic District as construction crews work to replace the road’s century-old waterline along its 100 and 200 blocks, a procedure that will disrupt traffic on the busy commercial street for the next couple of months.

Crews finished the first phase of work on the 100 block and have moved on to the larger 200 block this week.

The project, which officially began Monday, Jan. 30, is being done by Lewis Construction of Virginia. Crews have been tackling one block at a time, starting with the 100 block, digging up the street to upgrade the 8-inch cast iron water main to a 12-inch plastic pipe. Construction, which was set back a week by an early January snow storm, is scheduled to wrap up toward the end of March, provided all goes according to plan, according to Stacy Lewis, co-owner of Lewis Construction.