Addiction treatment center opening in southern IW

By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
An addiction treatment center is coming to the long vacant Airway Shopping Center in Carrsville.
The Affinity Healthcare Group plans to open an outpatient opioid treatment center this spring, said Affinity President Ron Martin.
The health care group already has a clinic that has been operating in Newport News for the past year.
Martin said the building’s zoning already allowed for a medical use so it didn’t need to get approval from Isle of Wight County officials, such as the Board of Supervisors. The facility, however, is heavily regulated by various federal agencies, such as the Department of Health and Human Services and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, Martin said.