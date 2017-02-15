Foods offers $3 million

Projects to cost a total of $18 million

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

It was a whirlwind of a week for Isle of Wight County Schools as Smithfield Foods announced a $3 million donation to Smithfield High School and school administrators unveiled plans for new buildings and an influx of career and technical education programs at its high schools.

The $3 million “Smithfield Foods Legacy Project” was revealed Thursday by Foods CEO Kenneth Sullivan and will fund three new building projects at Smithfield High, including a JROTC fieldhouse, a Makerspace and a multi-use pavilion modeled in part after The Smithfield Center.

But the surprises didn’t end there. Administrators used the opportunity to announce the division’s plans to introduce renovations to the school’s cafeteria and media center, and the construction of a collaborative space and an exercise room in the high school’s main building.