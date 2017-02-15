Pierceville future to be decided

Owner wants to demolish house
By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
The historic but deteriorating Pierceville manor house and outbuildings, some of the oldest buildings in the town of Smithfield, have inched closer to possible demolition by their owner.
Mary Delk Crocker filed an application to tear down her circa-1730s manor house and its outbuildings located on the Pierceville Farm, which are considered “landmark historic structures” in the town. Her application will go before the Board of Historic and Architectural Review (BHAR) for consideration with a public hearing Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Whether or not BHAR approves Crocker’s application after the public hearing, it will proceed to the Smithfield Town Council for review, according to Town Attorney Bill Riddick.