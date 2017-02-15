Pierceville future to be decided

Owner wants to demolish house

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

The historic but deteriorating Pierceville manor house and outbuildings, some of the oldest buildings in the town of Smithfield, have inched closer to possible demolition by their owner.

Mary Delk Crocker filed an application to tear down her circa-1730s manor house and its outbuildings located on the Pierceville Farm, which are considered “landmark historic structures” in the town. Her application will go before the Board of Historic and Architectural Review (BHAR) for consideration with a public hearing Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.