Traditional December schedule

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Isle of Wight County Tourism officials have decided to return the Smithfield Christmas parade to the traditional second Saturday in December.

The parade will again be paired with the annual Kiwanis Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 9.

The Christmas Evening Market will be held the night before the parade, Dec. 8, from 6-9 p.m.

The return to the traditional schedule for the parade comes after two years of shifting December holiday events and schedules that, at times, had resulted in traffic snarls and general confusion.

Tourism has applied for those dates through the Smithfield Special Events Committee, according to Judy Winslow, director of tourism for Isle of Wight County.