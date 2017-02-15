Satellite dishes providing internet for Benn's Grant residents

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Many Benn’s Grant houses have a lawn fixture — a satellite dish.

Some houses have two — one for internet and the other for cable television.

Although more than 90 housing contracts were written last year, Charter Communications has yet to provide service to the new neighborhood, located south of Smithfield on Route 10.

East West Communities Developer Branch Lawson said the latest word from Charter is that fiber is being laid and service is expected in two phases of the development by the first part of March.

Meanwhile, residents are finding ways to cope before the service begins.

Shannon Jones wanted a satellite dish, but since she lives in a middle town house, that wasn’t going to happen.