Board mulls $10 million school board request

Loan would pay for CTE initiative

By Diana McFarland

The Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors decided to further explore a request for a $10 million loan by the school system at an upcoming work session. 

The $10 million loan request to pay for substantial upgrades and a new Career and Technical Education program at the county’s two high schools was requested by schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton at Thursday’s board meeting.

The loan, which would have a 20-year term, would be paid back with a portion of the money now used to fund Isle of Wight’s participation at The Pruden Center for Industry and Technology in Suffolk, according to Thornton. 

