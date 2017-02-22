Board mulls $10 million school board request

Loan would pay for CTE initiative

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors decided to further explore a request for a $10 million loan by the school system at an upcoming work session.

The $10 million loan request to pay for substantial upgrades and a new Career and Technical Education program at the county’s two high schools was requested by schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton at Thursday’s board meeting.