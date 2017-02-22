Health insurance changes tops IW teacher requests

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

Salaries took a back seat to health insurance this year as the top concern for employees of Isle of Wight County schools, according to a recent study presented at this month’s School Board meeting.

Director of Human Resources Cheryl Elliot formed a committee of 18-20 employees from various departments and levels within the schools, who reported that monthly premiums, deductibles and “out of pocket” expenses in the division’s health insurance plan are too high.

“Normally, from an HR perspective, I expected everybody to say ‘we want more money,’” said Elliot to the School Board Thursday, Feb. 9. “But actually, we concluded that the prevailing concern among committee members is our current health insurance benefits.”