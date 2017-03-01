Save this house

Review panel opposes owner's bid to raze Pierceville

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

After numerous impassioned pleas from history lovers, the Smithfield Board of Historic and Architectural Review unanimously denied a request Feb. 21 to demolish the circa 1730 Pierceville house and outbuildings.

Because the application concerns a historic landmark house located within the town’s historic district, it automatically moves on to the Smithfield Town Council for consideration on Tuesday, April 4.