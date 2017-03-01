Save this house

Review panel opposes owner's bid to raze Pierceville
By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
After numerous impassioned pleas from history lovers, the Smithfield Board of Historic and Architectural Review unanimously denied a request Feb. 21 to demolish the circa 1730 Pierceville house and outbuildings.
Because the application concerns a historic landmark house located within the town’s historic district, it automatically moves on to the Smithfield Town Council for consideration on Tuesday, April 4.
“This farm was there before the town ... we’re talking about demolishing the oldest house in the town,” said Lee Duncan, who brought a piece of metal roofing to demonstrate how he would be able to cover the house to keep out moisture.