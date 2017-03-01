Thornton's CTE vision evolved over past year

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The vision for an in-county Career and Technical Education program has evolved since February 2016, when the Isle of Wight County School Board opted to end its relationship with The Pruden Center of Industry and Technology.

Earlier this month, when Smithfield Foods announced it would donate $3 million to the school, schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton took the opportunity to unveil at the same time a plan to add new facilities and programs, such as a mechatronics lab and global logistics center at Smithfield High School.