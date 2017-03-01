Town may take a year to study bike trail options

By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
It could be another calendar year before the proposed Smithfield Bike and Pedestrian Trail comes back to Town Council for a decision.
In December, the town passed a resolution to allocate funds to perform a study of the impact of three potential routes for the path, which would ideally connect to Isle of Wight County’s multi-use path, which is slated to stretch from Nike Park to Battery Park Road, thereby connecting Nike Park with Windsor Castle Park.
The town has not started the study, however, as it is awaiting approval of its application from the Virginia Department of Transportation, according to Town Manager Peter Stephenson.
The money slated to be used for the study will come out of the town’s urban fund, which contains federal funds left over from a previous VDOT-funded project for the town. The town budgeted $21,000 for the bike trail study, as well as two other studies and designs, including for a turn lane at the Joseph Luter Jr. sports complex, and a study of the intersection of Benn’s Church and South Church Street in front of Food Lion.