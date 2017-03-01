Town may take a year to study bike trail options

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

It could be another calendar year before the proposed Smithfield Bike and Pedestrian Trail comes back to Town Council for a decision.

In December, the town passed a resolution to allocate funds to perform a study of the impact of three potential routes for the path, which would ideally connect to Isle of Wight County’s multi-use path, which is slated to stretch from Nike Park to Battery Park Road, thereby connecting Nike Park with Windsor Castle Park.

The town has not started the study, however, as it is awaiting approval of its application from the Virginia Department of Transportation, according to Town Manager Peter Stephenson.