Reward offered

Farmers Banks is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the robbery last week that leads to an arrest. The robbery occurred Friday, Feb. 24, at about 10:30 a.m. at the South Church Street branch in Smithfield. The male suspect was wearing a black wig, sunglasses and bandana over his face and robbed the tellers at gunpoint. To report information about this crime, call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.