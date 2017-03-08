Isle of Wight loses building appeal

What's a farmer? She is, said state

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The State Building Code Technical Review Board, as well as Isle of Wight’s own Board of Building Code Appeals overturned a ruling by the county’s building inspector over the construction of an equipment barn at Morgart’s Beach.

The dispute centered on the definition of a farmer, a farm structure and whether a certain percentage of income from farming is necessary to be exempt from a building permit.