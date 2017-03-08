Isle of Wight loses building appeal

What's a farmer? She is, said state
By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
The State Building Code Technical Review Board, as well as Isle of Wight’s own Board of Building Code Appeals overturned a ruling by the county’s building inspector over the construction of an equipment barn at Morgart’s Beach.
The dispute centered on the definition of a farmer, a farm structure and whether a certain percentage of income from farming is necessary to be exempt from a building permit.
Mike Smith, who had contracted with the applicant, Pinky Hipp, to build the structure, said he appealed to the county’s Board of Building Code Appeals because “we got tired of the bureaucratic machine.”