Supervisors question urgency of $10 million request

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

After listening to reasons why Isle of Wight County should borrow $10 million to fund an in-house career and technical education program, the Board of Supervisors questioned the urgency, the lack of collaboration with Paul D. Camp Community College and the need to fund the entire program at once.

If the Board borrows $10 million, it will make Isle of Wight the most indebted county in the state and there are too many unknowns looming in the future, said Windsor District Supervisor Joel Acree about the proposed 20-year loan.

Smithfield Supervisor Dick Grice said he didn’t understand the reasoning behind an immediate and complete rollout of the program.

“There’s trade-offs that can be worked out here,” said Grice, and questioned the notion that high school students would graduate prepared to snag a job with a “family sustainable wage.”