Surry: Got it alone or let HRSD run it?

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

SURRY — A Surry Town Council member says it makes more financial sense for the town to build its own wastewater plant, but the engineer who designed the proposes plant says going with the Hampton Roads Sanitation District is the better option.

Surry Town Council member Christopher Anderson said the town had to get firm numbers from HRSD to make the calculations, and those were provided last month.