Del. Rick Morris announces he won't seek re-election

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

Del. Rick Morris, R-64th, who is facing child cruelty and domestic abuse charges, announced last week he will not seek a fourth term in the House of Delegates.

Instead, he will spend more time with his three youngest children, planting vegetables and obtaining a pony and goat, according to a press release Morris passed out Thursday at the Richard J. Holland Post-Legislative Breakfast.