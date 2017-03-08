Del. Rick Morris announces he won't seek re-election

By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
Del. Rick Morris, R-64th, who is facing child cruelty and domestic abuse charges, announced last week he will not seek a fourth term in the House of Delegates.
Instead, he will spend more time with his three youngest children, planting vegetables and obtaining a pony and goat, according to a press release Morris passed out Thursday at the Richard J. Holland Post-Legislative Breakfast.
“Over the last 4½ months I’ve been the primary care provider for my three smallest children ages 2, 4 and 5. While at the General Assembly in Richmond, it has been a challenge to give them the attention they deserve, and my commitment to them is greater than no other,” said Morris in the press release.