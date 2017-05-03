Easing the permit pain

Staff says look at process was an 'eye opener'
By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
Going through the permitting process was an “eye opener” for Isle of Wight County staff, according to Assistant County Administrator Don Robertson.
The eye opening experience occurred as staff began working on reforming the county’s central permitting office.
The central permitting office, opened in 2014, was designed to be a one-stop shop for those looking to initiate projects in Isle of Wight County. It encompasses planning and zoning, building inspections, utility services and public works.