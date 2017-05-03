Special needs treatment a concern

McEachin task force planned

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

WASHINGTON D.C.—Rep. Donald McEachin (D-4th) is initiating a community task force to examine the way minority and special needs students are being treated in school divisions within his district, which includes Surry County.

In a press release issued Tuesday, McEachin said the creation of the task force is an effort to respond to “unfair and unwarranted disparities” in the way certain students are treated within his congressional district, specifically in the form of high suspension rates.