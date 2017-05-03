Town schedules Castle tours

Historic site yielding secrets
By Ryan Kushner
Staff writer
With little paper trail left regarding the nearly 300 years of Windsor Castle’s existence, historians are left to piece much of its story together, bit by bit, as they go.
The recent restoration work that’s taking place at the 1750s-manor house and its outbuildings has helped with that endeavor, unearthing small portions of the property’s lengthy history, which predates the town of Smithfield itself.
Now, as the work progresses, curious residents will have the opportunity to tour the historic site and get a peek at the work being done to restore the buildings to their former glory, and hear about some of the insights discovered in the process so far.