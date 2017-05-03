Town schedules Castle tours

Historic site yielding secrets

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

With little paper trail left regarding the nearly 300 years of Windsor Castle’s existence, historians are left to piece much of its story together, bit by bit, as they go.

The recent restoration work that’s taking place at the 1750s-manor house and its outbuildings has helped with that endeavor, unearthing small portions of the property’s lengthy history, which predates the town of Smithfield itself.