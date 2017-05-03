Isle of Wight may ease business license burden

By Diana McFarland
Managing editor
In an attempt to assist small businesses, the Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors is considering a change to the business license tax structure.
Currently, businesses with gross receipts of less than $50,000 pay a flat yearly fee of $50. Beyond that level, the fee is based on the type of business and the amount of gross receipts.
For example, retail businesses pay 20 cents per $100 for gross receipts of $50,000 and over.
The Board is considering raising the threshold for the flat fee from $50,000 to $100,000. In addition, taxes would only be accrued on the amount over $100,000, not up to that amount — in addition to the $50 — as it is currently structured.