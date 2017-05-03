The Smithfield Times

Isle of Wight may ease business license burden

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

In an attempt to assist small businesses, the Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors is considering a change to the business license tax structure.

Currently, businesses with gross receipts of less than $50,000 pay a flat yearly fee of $50. Beyond that level, the fee is based on the type of business and the amount of gross receipts.

For example, retail businesses pay 20 cents per $100 for gross receipts of $50,000 and over.

The Board is considering raising the threshold for the flat fee from $50,000 to $100,000. In addition, taxes would only be accrued on the amount over $100,000, not up to that amount — in addition to the $50 — as it is currently structured. 

