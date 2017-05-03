Isle of Wight may ease business license burden

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

In an attempt to assist small businesses, the Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors is considering a change to the business license tax structure.

Currently, businesses with gross receipts of less than $50,000 pay a flat yearly fee of $50. Beyond that level, the fee is based on the type of business and the amount of gross receipts.

For example, retail businesses pay 20 cents per $100 for gross receipts of $50,000 and over.