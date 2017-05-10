What cost to play ball?

Williams: budget for ball fields will evolve over time

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The town of Smithfield is building a multi-million dollar sports complex but it does not know how much it will cost to operate the facility once it is completed.

“I don’t have a clue … you have to go through the learning process. Like a new pair of shoes,” said Smithfield Mayor Carter Williams on how much it will cost to operate the $4 million Joseph W. Luter Jr. sports complex.