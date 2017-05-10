Pierceville demolition suit progresses

By Ryan Kushner

Staff writer

The clock starts ticking later this week on a lawsuit filed against the Smithfield Town Council by the owner of Pierceville.

Mary Delk Crocker first filed a legal complaint against the Council in early October 2016 after its members rejected her appeal of an ordinance that would require her to repair and maintain several dilapidated historic buildings on her property at 502 Grace St., the manor house of which dates back to the 1730s and is considered a landmark structure.

The complaint sat dormant for the past seven months until the demolition issue was resolved and now Crocker’s attorneys have moved ahead to serve the town, said Smithfield town attorney William Riddick.