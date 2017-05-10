Ballfields' users still open to debate

By Diana McFarland

Managing editor

The Smithfield Recreation Association gets first dibs on the use of the new Joseph W. Luter Jr. sports complex baseball fields, with other potential users, such as Isle of Wight County, getting what time is left, according to a draft policy from the town of Smithfield.

The SRA is considered a “Level 1” user who will have first crack at scheduling the use of the five baseball fields for games and practices, and will also operate, and receive revenue from, the concession stand.

In return, SRA will pay a rental fee, but the amount has yet to be determined, said Smithfield Parks and Recreation Director Amy Musick.